WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 339.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after buying an additional 123,509 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,506 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

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