Analyzing Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FS Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 15.19% 11.08% 1.05% Hanmi Financial 17.10% 9.85% 0.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $219.52 million 1.30 $33.35 million $4.28 8.91 Hanmi Financial $270.17 million 2.87 $76.09 million $2.51 10.32

This table compares FS Bancorp and Hanmi Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp. FS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FS Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FS Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. FS Bancorp pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FS Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FS Bancorp and Hanmi Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hanmi Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

FS Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.64%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than FS Bancorp.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats FS Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS Bancorp

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FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. It operates full bank service branches and home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, and Thurston counties; and a loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit; and international finance and trade services and products, such as letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

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