Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Declines By 27.6%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,150 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 26th total of 34,756 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 279.4 days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of HBGRF remained flat at $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

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About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

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Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, commonly known as Heidelberg, is a German precision mechanical engineering company headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. Tracing its roots back to the mid-19th century, the company has grown into a leading global manufacturer of printing presses and related technologies. Its core offerings include sheetfed offset presses—most notably the Speedmaster series—digital printing systems under the Primefire brand, finishing equipment and a comprehensive range of consumables such as inks, blankets and chemicals.

In addition to hardware, Heidelberg provides a suite of software and services designed to streamline print shop operations.

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