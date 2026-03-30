Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Exodus Movement (EXOD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN: EXOD):

3/13/2026 – Exodus Movement was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

3/12/2026 – Exodus Movement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Compass Point. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Exodus Movement had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Exodus Movement had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Exodus Movement, Inc is a software company focused on developing user-friendly tools for managing digital assets. Its flagship product, the Exodus Wallet, is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet available on desktop and mobile platforms. The wallet enables users to secure, send, receive and exchange a broad range of digital currencies while retaining full control of their private keys. With built-in portfolio tracking and an integrated exchange feature powered by third-party liquidity providers, Exodus offers a one-stop interface for both newcomers and experienced crypto enthusiasts.

Since its initial release in mid-2016, Exodus has expanded support to over 100 cryptocurrencies and tokens, including major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as well as numerous ERC-20 tokens.

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