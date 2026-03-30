IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 41.3% in March

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 175,952 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 26th total of 124,555 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of IGO to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of IGO in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGO has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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IGO Price Performance

About IGO

OTCMKTS IPGDF remained flat at $5.25 on Monday. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

(Get Free Report)

IGO Limited, trading as IPGDF on the OTC Markets, is an Australian-based diversified mining and metals company with a strategic focus on battery-cycle commodities and precious metals. Originally founded as Independence Group NL in 1997, the company rebranded to IGO Limited in 2018 to reflect its evolving portfolio. IGO’s operations span the extraction, processing and marketing of key industrial minerals and metals that underpin the global energy transition.

The company’s core asset portfolio includes the Nova nickel–copper–cobalt operation in Western Australia, which produces mixed sulphide concentrate; a 50% interest in the Tropicana gold joint venture; and the Kwinana Nickel Refinery, which refines concentrate into battery-grade nickel products.

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