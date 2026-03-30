Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS)

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,152 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 198% compared to the average daily volume of 1,727 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ALT5 Sigma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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ALT5 Sigma Trading Down 8.5%

ALTS traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.13. 3,798,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ALT5 Sigma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALT5 Sigma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 133.06%.The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALT5 Sigma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTS. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALT5 Sigma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALT5 Sigma during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALT5 Sigma in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ALT5 Sigma in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALT5 Sigma during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About ALT5 Sigma

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ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.

Further Reading

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