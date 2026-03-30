Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 383,693 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 26th total of 467,483 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $11.94. 149,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

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Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

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Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.

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