Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Update

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,423,536 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 26th total of 4,172,853 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $10,031,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 294,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,496.73. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,000. This trade represents a 12.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.14. The stock had a trading volume of 267,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,892. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 0.69. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $105.35.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

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About Warrior Met Coal

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Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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