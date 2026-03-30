Alaska Power & Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:APTL) Short Interest Update

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 90 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 26th total of 123 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alaska Power & Telephone Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APTL remained flat at $70.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. Alaska Power & Telephone has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

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About Alaska Power & Telephone

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Alaska Power & Telephone Company (OTCMKTS:APTL) is a diversified utilities provider based in Anchorage, Alaska. Established in 1957, the company focuses on delivering dependable communications and electric power services to rural and remote communities across the state. Through its dual operating segments—telecommunications and electric utilities—AP&T aims to bridge the gap between urban centers and more isolated areas of Alaska.

In its telecommunications division, AP&T offers a wide array of products and services, including local and long-distance voice service, broadband internet access, cable television and digital video, as well as business data and networking solutions.

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