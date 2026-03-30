ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,521 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the February 26th total of 9,480 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.50% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FXP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. 7,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,481. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

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ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). The Fund’s investment advisor is ProShare Advisors LLC.

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