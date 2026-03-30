Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 194906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NHYDY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

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Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

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