Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,614 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 51,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 93,623 shares valued at $35,728,508. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $366.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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