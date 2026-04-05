4,507 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Bought by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,691,000 after acquiring an additional 239,292 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 25,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after buying an additional 105,879 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,460,000 after buying an additional 45,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 70,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $214.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average is $194.12. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $222.29.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Key Stories Impacting BWX Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares in the company, valued at $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWXT. CJS Securities upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

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About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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