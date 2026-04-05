Analyzing Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) & NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and Nektar Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals $1.23 million 59.39 -$28.62 million ($1.39) -1.58 Nektar Therapeutics $55.23 million 39.99 -$164.08 million ($10.20) -7.55

Analyst Ratings

NRx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nektar Therapeutics. Nektar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NRx Pharmaceuticals and Nektar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 1 1 4 0 2.50 Nektar Therapeutics 1 1 9 0 2.73

NRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,627.27%. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $128.13, suggesting a potential upside of 66.42%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and Nektar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -265.03% Nektar Therapeutics -297.07% -386.16% -60.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NRx Pharmaceuticals beats Nektar Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

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NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company has a partnership with Alvogen Inc. and Lotus Pharmaceutical Company; development and manufacturing agreement with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alcami; license agreement with Apkarian Technologies; development and license agreement with Glytech; license agreement with Sarah Herzog Memorial Hospital. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Nektar Therapeutics

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Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Merck KGaA; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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