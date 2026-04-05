Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) vs. Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 2 0 6 0 2.50 Bridger Aerospace Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vertical Aerospace and Bridger Aerospace Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus price target of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 385.78%. Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus price target of $4.18, suggesting a potential upside of 106.68%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Bridger Aerospace Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A -197.90% 206.09% Bridger Aerospace Group 3.37% -1.21% 1.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Bridger Aerospace Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A $307.16 million ($3.06) -0.75 Bridger Aerospace Group $122.83 million 0.92 $4.14 million ($0.56) -3.61

Vertical Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertical Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

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Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

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Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

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