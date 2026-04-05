Head to Head Review: Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) vs. CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

CryoPort has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shengfeng Development has a beta of -2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CryoPort and Shengfeng Development”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoPort $176.18 million 2.48 $78.30 million $1.32 6.64 Shengfeng Development $572.48 million N/A $11.93 million N/A N/A

CryoPort has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

This table compares CryoPort and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoPort 42.35% -8.22% -4.84% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of CryoPort shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Shengfeng Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of CryoPort shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CryoPort and Shengfeng Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoPort 1 1 8 0 2.70 Shengfeng Development 1 0 0 0 1.00

CryoPort presently has a consensus target price of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 47.60%. Given CryoPort’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CryoPort is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Summary

CryoPort beats Shengfeng Development on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoPort

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Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Shengfeng Development

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Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services. It also provides value-added services comprising collection on delivery, customs declaration, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. The company serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

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