Critical Survey: Traeger (NYSE:COOK) versus B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Traeger”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $7.11 billion 0.35 $407.01 million N/A N/A Traeger $559.52 million 0.15 -$115.18 million ($43.50) -0.70

Institutional & Insider Ownership

B&M European Value Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Traeger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Traeger has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for B&M European Value Retail and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 0 3 0 2 2.80 Traeger 1 5 1 0 2.00

Traeger has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.29%. Given Traeger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than B&M European Value Retail.

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A Traeger -20.59% -12.01% -3.68%

Summary

B&M European Value Retail beats Traeger on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&M European Value Retail

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B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces; accessories, such as pop-and-lock accessory rail covers, drip trays, bucket liners, storage bins, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. Traeger, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

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