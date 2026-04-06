Richardson Electronics (RELL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0450 per share and revenue of $53.1250 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.38%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Richardson Electronics Price Performance

RELL opened at $11.14 on Monday. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $161.75 million, a PE ratio of 222.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 480.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Richardson Electronics currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RELL

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,776.05. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,911.66. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $447,890 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

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Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

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