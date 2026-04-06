Applied Digital (APLD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect Applied Digital to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $78.4740 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

APLD opened at $24.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

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Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $385,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 200,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,105.86. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 233,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,250.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,593 shares of company stock worth $9,003,278. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Situational Awareness LP grew its stake in Applied Digital by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,591,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,200 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,380,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 24,356.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198,223 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 38,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 3,904,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,639 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Arete Research began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Texas Capital raised shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLD

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

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