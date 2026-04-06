Analysts Set APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price at $35.38

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.3846.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on APA from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on APA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of APA

In other news, Director Matthew Regis Bob sold 23,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $833,290.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,349.82. The trade was a 77.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in APA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of APA by 179.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.49. APA has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

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About APA

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APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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