Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives $146.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. Zacks Research lowered Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adidas in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Santander started coverage on shares of Adidas in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adidas

Adidas Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adidas stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adidas AG ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Free Report ) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adidas were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ADDYY opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adidas has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $126.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Adidas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adidas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adidas

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Adidas AG is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Founded by Adolf “Adi” Dassler in 1949, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, offering products for running, soccer, basketball and a wide range of other sports as well as lifestyle and fashion markets.

Adidas’s product portfolio includes performance footwear, sports apparel, team uniforms, equipment and accessories sold under the Adidas brand and through various collaborations.

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