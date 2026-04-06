Rathbones Group PLC Has $70.78 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 114,090 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $70,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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