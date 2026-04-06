UXLINK (UXLINK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.83 Million

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. UXLINK has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1.83 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UXLINK token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UXLINK has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,607.52 or 0.99848187 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK’s genesis date was July 17th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,226,924 tokens. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/uxlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. The official message board for UXLINK is blog.uxlink.io.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 786,226,924 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.00144593 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $1,643,843.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UXLINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UXLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

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