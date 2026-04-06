Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $393.84 and last traded at $396.89. 66,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 493,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $489.33.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.05 and a 200-day moving average of $366.64.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $22,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 340,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,452,113.64. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,749 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,150. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,860 shares of company stock worth $25,285,000. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,526,000 after acquiring an additional 219,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,281,000 after acquiring an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,184,000 after purchasing an additional 299,724 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 575,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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