Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.28. The company has a market cap of C$12.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.23.

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Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of C$5.11 million during the quarter.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial is one of North America’s most dynamic commercial finance companies providing fast, versatile financing solutions for including asset-based lending, factoring, inventory finance, equipment finance (Canada), trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive.

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