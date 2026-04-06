iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 955,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 584,847 shares.The stock last traded at $22.85 and had previously closed at $22.85.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
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