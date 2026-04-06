WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Shares Up 13% – Here’s Why

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) traded up 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 108,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 103,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

WesCan Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -1.38.

About WesCan Energy

(Get Free Report)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp. in October 2012. WesCan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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