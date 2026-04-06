Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.44 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 32789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$6.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.63.

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Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 2.9%

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.42.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

Further Reading

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