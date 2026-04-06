Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy Rating

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$19.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$24.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Extendicare from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.64.
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Extendicare Price Performance
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.03 million for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 47.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.6134729 earnings per share for the current year.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
Further Reading
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