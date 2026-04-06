Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$108.45 and last traded at C$108.24, with a volume of 94258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$106.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.00.

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Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.94. The company has a market cap of C$37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 105.53%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.29, for a total value of C$2,005,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 162,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,255,003.20. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

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Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital’s acquisition of Tim Horton’s International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton’s (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).

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