iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 94,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 54,449 shares.The stock last traded at $184.33 and had previously closed at $184.39.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.33.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes manufacturers and distributors of capital goods, providers of commercial services and supplies, and transportation service providers.

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