Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $38.4490, with a volume of 65811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRSU shares. Zacks Research lowered Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 803.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 4,831.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc (NYSE: PRSU) is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.