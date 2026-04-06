Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Up 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 60,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 67,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Chakana Copper

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Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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