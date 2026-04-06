Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 103.70% from the stock’s current price.

Quarterhill Stock Up 2.3%

TSE QTRH traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,775. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$1.66.

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Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.47 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 37.72%. Analysts anticipate that Quarterhill will post 0.0200567 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill’s platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill’s platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently.

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