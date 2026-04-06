Acumen Capital Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$26.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AD.UN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$25.00 price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.90.

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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Shares of TSE AD.UN traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,419. The firm has a market cap of C$979.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.47. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.58 and a twelve month high of C$22.79.

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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner’s common equity position.

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