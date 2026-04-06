Keysight Technologies (KEYS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) recently:

3/31/2026 – Keysight Technologies was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/31/2026 – Keysight Technologies is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2026 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $282.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Keysight Technologies was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/28/2026 – Keysight Technologies was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/25/2026 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Keysight Technologies had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $268.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $243.00 to $322.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Keysight Technologies was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $257.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total transaction of $304,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,079.84. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,377,406.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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