Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Trading Up 6.2% – Should You Buy?

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.9750. Approximately 2,283,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,224,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Firefly Aerospace from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

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Firefly Aerospace Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.76.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter. Firefly Aerospace had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 234.80%. Firefly Aerospace’s revenue was up 541.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Firefly Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

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