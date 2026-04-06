iExec RLC Price Reaches $0.42 (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $34.37 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004601 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000071 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is www.iex.ec/blog. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.42182219 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $2,238,057.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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