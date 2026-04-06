GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.08 Thousand

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $23.34 million and $4.08 thousand worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000819 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. Telegram, Discord, KakaoTalk, Weibo, Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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