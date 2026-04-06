Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Compass from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on Compass in a report on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Compass in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

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Compass Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE:COMP traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,732,934. Compass has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Compass

In other news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 99,986 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,202,831.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 250,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,378.19. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

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Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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