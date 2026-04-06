holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $219.40 thousand and approximately $9.45 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.44 or 0.03095080 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002486 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00025361 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9,396.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

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