Waves Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Waves has a total market cap of $50.57 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 123,765,820 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.

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According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. Useful tools: An extensive source of ecosystem information, regarding Waves based tokens can be found at Wavescap and their explorer Wscan. Telegram, Discord, LinkedIn, BitcoinTalk, GitHub, Reddit, Medium”

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

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