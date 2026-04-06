Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 6th (ACI, BR, CCO, CRDL, CVNA, ELME, KNSL, KRUS, LPCN, LPLA)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 6th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $2.43 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.50.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $450.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $843.00 target price on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $123.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They currently have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

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