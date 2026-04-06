Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 6th (ACI, BR, CCO, CRDL, CVNA, ELME, KNSL, KRUS, LPCN, LPLA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 6th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $2.43 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.50.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $450.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $843.00 target price on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $123.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They currently have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

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