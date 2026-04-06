Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 215,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 118,576 shares.The stock last traded at $116.09 and had previously closed at $115.94.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valpey Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11,020.6% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 2,101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,351 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 879,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,110,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 637,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,790,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 452,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after buying an additional 50,093 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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