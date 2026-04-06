Aclara Resources (TSE:ARA) Director Acquires C$112,216.00 in Stock

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSE:ARA – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Born acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$112,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 362,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,225,050.58. This trade represents a 10.08% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Jorge Born also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclara Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Jorge Born bought 166,800 shares of Aclara Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$565,452.00.

Aclara Resources Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TSE:ARA traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.28. 27,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,859. Aclara Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$4.65. The firm has a market cap of C$729.35 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 32.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.96.

About Aclara Resources

Aclara Resources Inc (TSX: ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara’s development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company’s rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclara Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclara Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.