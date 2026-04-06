IHS (NYSE:IHS) vs. Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) and IHS (NYSE:IHS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cheer has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Cheer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of IHS shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Cheer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of IHS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheer 1 0 0 0 1.00 IHS 2 4 3 0 2.11

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cheer and IHS, as provided by MarketBeat.

IHS has a consensus price target of $9.61, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Given IHS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IHS is more favorable than Cheer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheer and IHS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheer $148.84 million 0.02 $25.62 million N/A N/A IHS $1.58 billion 1.76 $143.60 million $0.41 20.26

IHS has higher revenue and earnings than Cheer.

Profitability

This table compares Cheer and IHS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheer N/A N/A N/A IHS 8.12% -661.41% 12.24%

Summary

IHS beats Cheer on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheer

(Get Free Report)

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About IHS

(Get Free Report)

IHS Inc. develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings. It provides authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components and technology systems across various markets. Its product design offerings include content and analysis on various engineering and technical standards, codes, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines.

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