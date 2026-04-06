FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 27378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a market cap of $976.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 896.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 9.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Victory Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 438.5% in the second quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $53,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

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