SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) CFO John Charles O’hara Sells 10,000 Shares

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) CFO John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $24,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 255,595 shares in the company, valued at $626,207.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Charles O’hara also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 6th, John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $30,200.00.

SEALSQ Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of LAES stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.38. 6,348,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,341. SEALSQ Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SEALSQ from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded SEALSQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on SEALSQ in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SEALSQ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEALSQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEALSQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEALSQ by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of SEALSQ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in SEALSQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEALSQ by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in SEALSQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 270,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEALSQ

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SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

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