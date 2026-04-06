BP (BP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

BP (LON: BP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2026 – BP had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 520 to GBX 600. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank.

4/2/2026 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/31/2026 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC.

3/26/2026 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/25/2026 – BP was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “overweight”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carol Howle purchased 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 426 per share, with a total value of £310.98. Insiders acquired 215 shares of company stock worth $100,858 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

Further Reading

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