AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $205.30 and last traded at $206.6240. 4,859,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,280,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $365.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

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AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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